Endangered/Missing Child Alert Issued for 2 Holmes County Boys

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI, MBI)- A missing child alert has been issued for two Holmes County boys.

Authorities are searching for 6-year-old Dayshun Elton and 7-year-old Ke’Terrance Lashun Williams of Lexington.

Dayshun is a black male, standing at four feet and five inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ke’Terrance is a black male, who is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Both were last seen wearing khaki pants and light blue polo shirts in the 2700 block of Love Road in Lexington.

They are believed to be with 27-year-old Quianna Thurmond and 31-year-old Antonio Washington in a black Buick Rendezvous.

Thurmond is a black woman, measureed at five feet and five inches tall, and weighs 260 pounds. Washington is a black man, five feet and eight inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

Authorities believe they may be traveling to the Greenville, Mississippi area.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.