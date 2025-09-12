Execution date set for North Mississippi man

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court sets an execution date for a north Mississippi killer.

Justices ordered Charles Ray Crawford to be executed at Parchman on October 15th.

The state’s high court says it believes Crawford has exhausted all of his appeals on the state and federal levels.

He was sentenced to death for the 1993 kidnapping and killing of 20-year-old Kristy Ray in Tippah County.

A previous rape conviction was used as an aggravating circumstance when Crawford was sentenced.