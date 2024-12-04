Executive Producer

Work with reporters and producers to craft stories and verify accuracy.

Work with the reporters to develop their story ideas

When needed – responsible for running the news meetings (morning and night side).

Write incoming news stories, as needed.

Assist in breaking news, weather, and sports stories during the event and continuing coverage.

Booth newscasts and make fast-paced decisions about the show during various scenarios.

Make editorial decisions about content of the newscast and story deadlines.

Assist the News Director in carrying out the overall vision of the newsroom.

Produce Mid Morning on WCBI. Book guests for Midday and Mid Morning, facilitate guests for

Sunrise shows

Work with sales to highlight client events and stories (Midday and Sunrise, news stories, Mid

Morning, Viewer’s Choice, and Telling Your Story)

Create and develop rundowns for new programs and seasonal programs (WCBI News on Fox4,

Sunrise on Fox4, WCBI Endzone)

Work with reporters on professional development.

Fill-in producer, WCBI Sunrise, WCBI Sunrise on Fox4, WCBI News at Midday, WCBI News at

5, WCBI News at 6, WCBI Saturday Sunrise to include content of the newscast, crafting the

rundown, determines the timing of the stories and their placement, live shots, keeping time as

needed.

On call weekends for story vetting and assist producer as needed.

Education:

Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.

Ideal Qualifications:

• Be responsible the execution and coordination of live shots during newscasts, special

programming, and breaking news.

• Provide story ideas during editorial meetings for stories that can be turned that day.

• Write and post multiple stories for broadcast as well as WCBI’s multimedia platforms.

• Manage time effectively to meet daily deadlines.

• Knowledge of ENPS.

• Available to work required schedule which may include nights, weekends, holidays, and

overtime as needed.

• Must meet professional appearance standards as prescribed by company policy.

• Must be physically mobile with reasonable accommodation and able to pick-up/transport

station equipment.

• Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

• Punctual and able to communicate effectively with co-workers.

• Be courteous.

• Be respectful of station property and the property of co-workers.

• Keep work area organized.

• Attend station meetings that encourage career advancements/communication (consultant

visits, staff meetings, etc.) and other duties as assigned.

• Be willing to learn and complete multiple roles.

———————————————————-

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links and resume to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

Download Application Here

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

News Director, WCBI-TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)