Facebook exec on rollout of political ad labels

Facebook is making big changes in how you see political ads on its platform. The social media giant came under fire for its lack of transparency after Russians allegedly used Facebook ads to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Now all political ads on Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram will be labeled that way. Clicking on the label will show who paid for the ad. Facebook’s vice president of global marketing solutions, Carolyn Everson, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the new features.