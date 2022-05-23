Family of woman killed by Oxford police officer wants money for therapy

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a woman killed by a former Oxford police officer wants him to pay for therapy.

Dominique Clayton had four children when she was shot and killed in 2019 by Matthew Kinne.

The children’s aunt filed a federal lawsuit seeking a quarter-million dollars each for pain and suffering and more than $300,000 to cover therapy.

The youngest child, an eight-year-old boy, found his mother’s body after she had been shot in the head while she was sleeping. His brother then went to help.

All four children routinely have nightmares, according to the lawsuit.

Kinne pleaded guilty to killing Clayton, his girlfriend at the time, and was sentenced to life in prison.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in federal court.