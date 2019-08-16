Farmers to be sentenced in largest US organic fraud case

Varnish and rubber found in Arctic snow, according to study

The study postulated that the pollutants were potentially carried via air

Western Greenland Hit By Unseasonably Warm Weather

July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth

On the last day of the month alone, 11 billion tons of ice melted across Greenland â€” contributing to record low sea ice levels

Nature up close: Theodore Roosevelt, the conservation president

The conservation movement in the U.S. dramatically advanced under the 26th president’s watch, as he established 5 national parks, created the National Wildlife Refuge System and U.S. Forest Service, and oversaw the protection of 230,000,000 acres

12-year-old discovers apparent woolly mammoth tooth in Ohio

Jackson Hepner was taking photos with his family when he spotted the giant tooth along the edge of a creek

This university is banning beef to fight climate change

“Declaring a climate emergency cannot be empty words,” the school’s warden said

