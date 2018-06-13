Fire breaks out on log truck in Starkville

﻿STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A fire broke out on a log truck early Wednesday morning on Highway 82.

The 18-wheeler caught fire near Clayton Village in Starkville on Highway 82 eastbound.

The East Oktibbeha Fire Department responded to the call that came in around 4 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for a short time as responders quickly put out the flames.

Oktibbeha County fire coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said the fire was involved in the tire area.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported.

Mississippi Highway Patrol was also called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

﻿ ﻿