Louisville apartment fire victims look to the future

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Life can change in an instant, something 11 people in Louisville learned Tuesday.

What started out as a normal morning turned into a life-changing moment for James Gant and his family.

- Advertisement -

“My wife she got up to use the bathroom when she entered going to the bathroom she smelled smoke, so she called me so I got up and I went and looked, and I could see black smoke coming out of the living room. So my dumb self I ran in the rooms I see what’s going and the smoke pushed me back out you know I couldn’t see where it started from,” said Gant.

In just a matter of hours, Gant’s home of the last three years, and everything he had was gone.

“We basically get out of here with just the clothes on our back. You know? She, she was still in her pajamas in the house; she didn’t have a coat. I mean, my grandson had no shoes on. He literally had a pair of pants on no shirt. I mean, it’s hard to imagine. We were glad that nobody got hurt,” said Gant.

Now he and his neighbors are trying to figure out what comes next.

“You gotta start from the bottom,” said Gant.

“Gotta start over by trying to figure out where to start from here. Everything I own was in there,” said Shamerical Veasley.

One resident was too emotional to go on camera.

“It’s been it’s been rough. It’s been rough, but you know, its materialistic stuff I’m glad me and my baby made it all right,” said Santana Hudson.

But they’re not facing this tragedy alone.

Louisville Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Hutto said the American Red Cross is there to help.

“In instances like this, we will contact the Red Cross dispatch, or provide the contact information to the homeowners or residents and in turn with the Red Cross will mobilize, and they’ll send out representatives to interview the residents and try and find out what kind of assistance is needed. They can provide lodging; they can provide financial assistance,” said Hutto.

For Santana Hudson she has to keep a brave face for her kid and move forward.

“We’ll make it, we’ll make it,” said Hudson.

Robert Hutto said there are local organizations that step up by providing clothes and food.