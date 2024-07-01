Former Amory basketball star recognized on a national level

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An Amory basketball star is being recognized for her playing career.

It only took about 75 years to score an induction into the National High School Hall of Fame.

With a law enforcement escort Dot Ford Burrow rolled up to Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

The entrance was as grand as her basketball career at Smithville High School.

Burrow scored 82 points in a single game over 70 years ago.

She averaged nearly 50 points a game for the 1949-1950 season. With the lack of coverage for women’s basketball at the time, her accomplishments were overlooked and her basketball career ended.

“It was a long time ago,” Dot Ford Burrow said. “I have a grandson that has made a name for himself in Ohio. So in 49 and 50, I made a name, Dot Burrow, Dot Ford in North Mississippi.”

“I had this to say,” James Burrow. “Well, I’ve been sleeping with a celebrity for 74 years and just now found out so it’s quite a shock to us.”

As the family anxiously waited on their flight, they told the story of athletic careers in their Monroe County family and how it’s leading to the National High School Hall of Fame.

Burrow married James Burrow, a former Mississippi State point guard.

Her son, Jimmy Burrow, is a former college and NFL player and also the father of Joe Burrow, who is a Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion, and NFL star.

“She just always been so supportive of all of us,” Jimmy Burrow said. “My sister was a heck of an athlete, my brother played football at Ole Miss and they used to go to almost every game that any of us ever played including Joe at times when he was at high school. But, as they have gotten a little older they’ve watched them all on TV now. They are big Bengals fans. They were LSU fans and with LSU, we won the national championship, Joe did and they watched every game and they watch every Bengal’s game.”

All of the family’s athletic accomplishments are kept for future generations.

“Just started hearing about it when you are at a young age,” Jimmy Burrow said. “There was a scrapbook that had everything in it. Same thing with Joe, when he used to visit down in Amory, Mississippi, he knew all about my Mom and my dad played basketball at Mississippi State also. So, it’s all in the family, and of course, Joe was a heck of a basketball player and now he makes a living playing football.”

Dot Burrow will be one of the 11 honorees who will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on July 1.

