Former Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy indicted on a child sex crime

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy is indicted on a child sex crime.

30-year-old Michael Dulaney Jr. is charged with one count of child abuse and one count of sexual battery.

The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case.

Investigators claim the alleged incident happened in July 2019.

Prosecutors say the victim would have been four at the time of the reported incident.

Dulaney resigned from the sheriff’s department shortly after the incident was reported.

His bond is set at 50,000 dollars.