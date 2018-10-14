Future Meteorologists Experience Hurricane Michael’s Wrath

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This past week, thousands of people evacuated the Florida Panhandle to avoid Hurricane Michael, but we’re taking a look at a group of guys who were running into the storm.

WCBI’s Cash Matlock sat down with students from the Mississippi State meteorology program and found out more.

Crazy, scary, devastating, and life-changing….these are words that a group of students from MSU are using to describe their experience with Hurricane Michael.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that before in my life. Just the winds were crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life,” says Sophomore meteorology major Christopher Pipkin.

A group of 4 meteorology students from Mississippi State University planned an non-sponsored trip to Marianna, Florida, to get a closer look at Hurricane Michael. They thought this would be just another trip, but it quickly turned into one they’ll never forget.

“It looked to be kind of a low grade system at first, we thought we might be able to go down there and get some experience being inside a hurricane. Then, by midweek, it was a Category 4 storm, and we were already on our way down there,” says Sophomore meteorology major Trevor Birchett.

“The Intensity was definitely a lot higher than what was anticipated,” says junior meteorology major Jake Eshpeter.

The storm chasers started to second guess their decision when the storm hit the roof of their hotel.

“The roof partially blew off the hotel and that was the moment when we were like, ‘ok, this might not be something we should have done,'” says Birchett.

“Just seeing and hearing the roof of our hotel being ripped off was something I’ve never experienced before. Just the sounds and the emotions were crazy,” says Eshpeter.

“I was definitely nervous, pieces of the roof, you could hear them coming off in the wind, and the wind was blowing water under the door too, stuff like that,” says Freshman meteorology major Christopher Bridges.

Eshpeter said the experience reminds him of previous storms like Hurricane Katrina.

“I’ve been through hurricanes before, like I went through Katrina at a young age so like I knew the destruction that was occurring around me, and it didn’t really hit me until after the storm passed but, um…that kind of hit home,” says Eshpeter.

Although their trip wasn’t as pleasant as they imagined it to be, the group says what the experience was worth it.

“It was really a learning experience that i’m going to take with me throughout my major,” says Pipkin.

“It was a good experience for me to see that these are actually people being affected by this storm and that’s something that I think we can all work on in the future,” says Birchett.

The group also says it’s important to know that it’s not just the coastline that’s affected by a hurricane.

The damage of a hurricane can be traced back over a hundred miles from the coastline.