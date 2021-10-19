General Assignment Reporter/Videographer (Full-Time)

WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time General Assignment Reporter/Videographer.

We want someone ready to learn how to tell a story and learn why journalism matters to our community. Believe it or not, we do not want someone who wants to be on television. We want someone who wants to share our viewer’s stories and who wants to make a difference.

Experience shooting, editing with Adobe Premiere Pro, and ENPS are preferred, along with a degree in Broadcast Journalism or a related field.

Our candidate will need to have a can-do, positive attitude, be able to work independently on deadlines and be willing to learn through critiques.

WCBI’s next multi-media journalist will also be active on social media and generate content for our award-winning website.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

– Must be able to shoot and edit using non-linear cameras and editors.

– Provide story ideas during editorial meetings

– Be proficient in all platforms, including web entries and social media.

– Manage time effectively to meet daily deadlines.

– A strong sense of creative input is a must.

– Available to work required schedule which may include nights, weekends, and overtime as needed.

– Must meet professional appearance standards as prescribed by company policy.

– Must be physically mobile with reasonable accommodation.

– Must be able to respond to visual and oral cues

– Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record.

– Punctual and able to effectively communicate with co-workers.

– Be courteous.

– Be respectful of station property and the property of co-workers.

– Keep work area organized.

– Attend station meetings that encourage career advancements/communication (consultant visits, staff meetings, etc.)

Education: Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field if you have no experience.

Additional Information: EOE

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

Send cover letter and resume to:

Joey Barnes

WCBI TV

PO Box 271

Columbus, MS 39701

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

WCBI TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)