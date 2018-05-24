Golden Triangle Man Charged By Auditor

JACKSON, Miss. JACKSON) – The former manager of the Columbus-Lowndes airport is once again facing criminal charges. The state auditor is now accusing Scarbrough of stealing fuel from the city fuel depot. He is charged with embezzlement for using his fuel privileges to take more than $14,000 in diesel fuel.

Scarbrough was also indicted in April on a second charge of embezzlement. This case says Scarbrough stole parts from a private plane housed at the airport and sold them in a private sale.

He is free on bond