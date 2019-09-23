Grant awarded for 12 Mississippi school districts

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A $3.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education has been awarded to provide high school students with access to advanced science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) courses in 12 school districts in rural, high-poverty communities in Mississippi.

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, along with Congressmen Bennie Thompson and Michael Guest announced the grant Monday morning which supports the Mississippi Public School Consortium for Educational Access.

The Consortium has served students in Aberdeen, Booneville, Coahoma AHS, Holmes County, Houston, Humphreys County, Lauderdale County, North Bolivar, Pontotoc County, Scott County, and Quitman County.

The University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, Jackson State University, and Millsaps College are also involved in the project.

The grant was made by the Education Innovation and Research Program through the U.S. Department of Education.