Hardy Reed named fastest growing RIA in Mississippi

“Turning twenty this year and then still growing is something I am relieved to see,” Reed said.

Hardy Reed began with a team of five; there are now 18. Since 2006, Hardy Reed has weathered ups and downs in the economy, and has grown from $125 million dollars in assets to more than $3.5 billion in assets under management and advisement.

Hardy Reed offers fee-based investment advice and strategies to private clients; they also manage foundation endowment money and retirement plans for clients. Hardy Reed also has a fiduciary services side, providing training, audits, and assessments.

“I think what you have to do is manage your growth and then manage your workforce to make sure that growth is sustainable and the quality of what you do doesn’t dip in your attempt to grow, and so I think we have done a really good job of that,” Reed said.

Scott Reed says another long-term strategy to Hardy Reed’s success is bringing in younger team members to serve clients.

“We have two more generations of people below me, John, Anita, Jackie, and Rick, who understand how we do, what we do, and how we implement it,” he said.