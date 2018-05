LOWNDES AND FORREST COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – A Hattiesburg man pleaded guilty Monday morning to voting outside of his legal district.

Cory Ferraez, 28, was sentenced to six months for illegally voting in a 2015 Lowndes County election.

Ferraez must also pay a $200 fine, $200 assessment to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and all court fees.

Some may know Ferreaz from his unsuccessful run for an open Mississippi House seat last year.

