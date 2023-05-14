Heat indices in the 90s for Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Toasty weather continues Sunday, but heat levels back off slightly into next week.

MOTHER’S DAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s, but heat indices will peak as high as 93 degrees in some spots. There will likely be a few downpours or brief storms in the afternoon, but most folks will stay dry.

NEXT WEEK: A weak front will make a slow approach Monday and Tuesday, bringing a more “normal” rain chance to the region. Isolated to scattered storms will be possible each afternoon with highs back in the middle to upper 80s. Later in the week, some drier air may slip in from the northeast and effectively limit rain coverage by Thursday & Friday. This will also bring at least some break in the humidity. However, another front is set to arrive next weekend…bringing additional rain chances back to north MS and west AL.