Rain will continue this evening and overnight tonight with the chance of a few strong storms south of Highway 82. We’ll continue to see showers through the day on Friday before rain exits by the evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the WCBI Weather area as many spots will see nearly 3 inches of rainfall. The first weekend of 2020 is looking dry and cool with highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will continue off-and-on and could be heavy at times. There is a chance for a few storms to be on the stronger side south of Highway 82, where there is a potential for gusty winds or even a brief tornado. Most of us won’t see anything in the way of severe weather, just a lot of rain. Any severe potential will diminish after 9pm, with heavy rain continuing. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s overnight tonight.

FRIDAY: Some light showers will continue across the area. Highs will be in the low 60s with a southerly wind at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: We’ll be much cooler for the weekend with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. We’ll start off with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, but we’ll see lots of blue sky on Sunday.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance for some showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

