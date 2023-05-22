Highway 45 death is under investigation

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a death.

Around 1 o’clock, Columbus Police and Fire Department responded to the area on Highway 45 near Core Fitness, where a body was found hanging from a billboard.

Lowndes County Corner Greg Merchant has not released the identity. He says the man had been seen in the area earlier near the sign structure before being found this afternoon.

Police say a bystander first saw the body and called 911. Dispatchers answered dozens of call about the incident.

Though the scene is a public place, Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is asking the community not to share the graphic images.

” We can’t stop you from videoing this but ask that you be mindful when it comes to crime scene and start videoing and going live that is somebody’s family member and we don’t want nobody’s family member knowing about this through social media we want to go through the proper channels,” Chief Daughtry said.