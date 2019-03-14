How to start difficult financial conversations with your aging parents

In our Eye on Money series this week, we are looking into some of the costly mistakes people make with their finances. Many families do not plan ahead for the care of aging parents, and the financial burden often falls on adult children. Nearly three in 10 Americans with a parent 65 or older say they have helped their parents financially in the past year, according to a 2014 survey. CBS News business analyst and certified financial planner Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how you should start those difficult financial conversations and what you should be asking your parents.