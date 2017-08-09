HSFT17: Stop No. 52 — Shannon Red Raiders

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) — “They’re together. I like that about this team and they’re close as a family.”

That’s head coach Darryl Carter talking up his group as they go into a big season at Shannon.

There’s plenty of optimism going into 2017 as head coach Darryl Carter mentioned.

His team is close & the chemistry is at an all-time high. It also helps to have one of the top young quarterbacks in the state in Jordan Gilleylen leading your team into Friday nights.

“He can make any throw,” Carter said. “Very strong arm. He opened up the last 2 games throwing for 300 yards. Having a QB back is major. With the receiving corps we have, it’s a key point for us.”

It has been a difficult off-season at Shannon as the Red Raiders lost upcoming junior Cam’Ron Billups in a car accident.

Since Cam’s passing, the team has bonded and come together throughout the spring and in 7 on 7…as they break down their team huddle with 52, which was Cam’s number.

“It’ll be major,” coach Carter said. “It carried over from spring to the summer in 7 on 7. We take 7 on 7 seriously with timing and things done in the passing game and in the secondary. With Cam going down right before spring and carrying that on now, it’ll be a big rallying point for us this year.”

As Cam remains in the thoughts of the Red Raiders, there’s also thoughts of a State Championship run at Shannon in 2017.

Coach Carter doesn’t get caught up in the talk, but he can’t help but smile and be honest about his team’s Gold Ball aspirations.

“I was always taught life and death is in the power of the tongue,” Carter said. “I’m kind of saying it but it’s not anything I’m bragging about. I’m confident. If we can stay healthy and stay consistent, we can be right there.”

Shannon will start the season at home versus Corinth then finish up August with a difficult road trip at Horn Lake.