HSFT17: Stop No. 57 – West Point Green Wave

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — They are the real deal and the hype is real.

Expectations are through the roof for 2017 at West Point as the defending 5A State Champions began their title defense with an impressive showing at this past weekend’s Davis Wade Jamboree.

Head coach Chris Chambless has kept his team focused on the journey not the destination despite the hype.

“Every year there is pressure,” Chambless said. “It’s nice to coach at a place with pressure because it keeps everyone on their toes. Our guys love to play football and love to compete.

“You have to be lucky to win a State Championship. Somewhere you have to get a 4th & 1, recover a fumble, get a pick, break tackles but that’s what you work for. Our guys have worked really hard.”

There aren’t many teams in Mississippi that will out-work West Point, but now the Green Wave are the hunted and not the hunters in 2017.

Staying on top of the mountain is a different task than climbing it.

“When the lights turn on, our guys will be ready to play,” coach Chambless said. “Realizing you have the target on your back and people want to knock you off, our guys are ready to step up to the challenge. They like knowing people will give us their best shot and it helps us step up in practice but also in games.”

Much of the attention from West Point’s opponents will center around stopping MSU verbal commit Marcus Murphy. Not many have in his 2 years playing varsity.

The biggest question is who will stop West Point on their Grind for the 9th State Title in school history? That remains to be seen but it is known who the Greenies will rely on as they make that run.

“You tell the seniors every year the ownership to a State Championship is to those seniors,” Chambless said. “Everybody contributed but that senior class can say we won a state championship. Our seniors want the same thing. They’re doing a great job leading us. I tell our team every year we go as our seniors go. Our seniors are leading in the right direction right now.”

West Point will start their season at home this Thursday night against Columbus then travel to Louisville to wrap up August.

After that, it’s the annual rivalry game versus Starkville at Hamblin Stadium which will open up the month of September.