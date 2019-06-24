HSFT19 Stop #1 — Vardaman Rams

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — A new era begins for Vardaman football.

From assistant to head man in charge, Brennan Pugh takes over for Larry Gann this upcoming fall.

“Last year, about the second week of the season, I realized that this was something that I wanted to do,” Pugh said.

“I’ve been preparing for it, but obivously, there’s a lot that goes into it that you can’t prepare for. So, it’s been pretty busy.”

Pugh takes over a Rams squad hungry for the playoff success of old.

Vardaman missed the postseason for the fourth time in six seasons in 2018, but the players believe Pugh will help change that around.

“It’s definitely the hardest I’ve worked since I’ve been at Vardaman, senior h-back and inside linebacker Gavin Chrestman said.

“A lot of people in the community made me aware of [the tradition], which I already knew, but definitely a lot of pride in the football program here in Vardaman, and I want to give them something that they can be proud of,” Pugh said.

The Rams will rely on a good balance of experienced seniors and eager newcomers in 2019

Vardaman jumps into a loaded region 2-1A, ready to show some of the class’ top teams what they’re made of.

“I really want to set the standard for a new football program here,” Edmondson said.

“We’ve got a new championship standard, that’s what Coach Pugh has been telling us to live by. That’s what I plan on doing, and I hope the team follows through with it, and I hope we buy in. I think it’s going to be good, it’s going to be something you’ll have to look out for.”

The Rams kick off the 2019 season at home against Myrtle.