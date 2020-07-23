HSFT20 – Stop #32 Noxubee County Tigers

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) — In 2019, the Noxubee County Tigers were one win away from bringing home the program’s 6th state championship! Now, the team enters the season with one goal in mind.

“All we talk about is finishing,” second year head coach Teddy Young said. “We got to the big game last year and didn’t come out with the outcome we wanted. This year, it’s all about finishing. Get to the game. Finish it.”

“We got to comeback more hungry,” senior running back Bobby Shanklin said. “We weren’t that hungry last year. We got to comeback more motivated and play as a team.”

Teddy Young enters his second season as head coach of Noxubee with a team that has all the motivation they need to win a state title. The drive they have to get back to the title game is on full display with their approach to practice.

“Bringing a group back where we lost last year’s championship, they’re hungry this year,” Young said. “They’re at practice working hard. They’re ready for the grind.”

“We already know the playbook,” senior defensive tackle Travorus Hatcher said. “The guys that’s coming back. They’re young, but a couple of them played last year. They already know. We just got to regroup on a couple skill guys.”

“We got more leaders, and we already know what to do and how to approach practice and try to get the young guys to work,” senior quarterback Chrishaad Rupert said.

Because of the program’s winning tradition, players and coaches take pride in being a part of this team.

“I went through the program,” Young explained. “I’ve seen the great athletes come through. For me to be part of the next group of great athletes is a big thing for me.”

“People that came through, they were good and made it a good tradition,” Hatcher said. “It’s the best program to be a part of.”

“I grew up in Noxubee so I come to work everyday and try to get better!” Rupert exclaimed.

The Tigers have to fill the void left by quarterback Marlon Windham as they head into the season.

“It’s gonna be a big loss,” Young said. “He did a lot of things for us offensively and defensively, but I’m excited about the quarterback room that we have. Also, about the younger guys we have coming on the defensive side, so it’ll be a group effort but I think we’ll get the job done.”

Teamwork will be key since the defending 3A North champs will receive everyone’s best shot. A position players love that they’re in.

“We love pressure,” Hatcher said. “We love adversity. It brings out the real team that we got. We love to take on that.”

“They want to win just like we want to win, but we have to comeback more hungry than we were last year,” Shanklin said.

“Everybody in 3A gunning for us because they want to win just like we do,” Rupert explained. “All we have to do is work harder than everybody else.”

Noxubee County kicks off its title pursuit hosting Shannon, September 4th.