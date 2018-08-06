Images of Princess Theater Robbery Suspects Released

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police need your help identifying two suspects from last week’s armed robbery at the Princess Theater.

These are two of the three suspects police are hoping to identify.

- Advertisement -

One suspect is described as a black man wearing a baby blue team jersey, possibly from a professional team, with stripes, and white letters on the front and back.

The suspect is also seen wearing a bandana over his face, black pants with a wide white stripe on each leg and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is dressed in all black with a bright orange or red bandana over his face and is also wearing white tennis shoes.

These photos were taken by the cameras installed in the downtown area.

Chief Fred Shelton says the suspects were walking North on 5th Street around 12:20 A.M. on August 1st.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151.