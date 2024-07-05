Inmates escape from Copiah County Detention Center

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is searching for two south Mississippi inmates who are on the run and considered dangerous.

Tyrekennel Collins and Dezarrious Johnson were being held at the Claiborne County Detention Center.

Our state-wide news partner, WLBT, reported the sheriff’s department believes the escape happened about 2:20 Friday morning.

Collins was being held there by Copiah County deputies.

Johnson was there on a charge out of Jefferson County.

