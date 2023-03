Jolly Road will be closed March 21, March 22 for cross drain replacement

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re in Lowndes County, you may want to find an alternate route next week.

On Monday, March Tuesday 21, and Tuesday, March 22, Jolly Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days to replace cross drains.

The repairs will be completed weather permitted and your morning commute should be back to normal by Wednesday.

