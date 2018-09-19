“Just Mercy”: Bryan Stevenson on instilling compassion in young adults

The U.S. incarcerates more of its citizens than any other nation in the world, according to the latest government data. In 2016, about 2 million people were in jails and prisons. That’s compared to less than 200,000 in 1972. The Equal Justice Initiative is a non-profit organization that provides legal representation for inmates, and works to end mass incarceration. Founder and executive director Bryan Stevenson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why he decided to turn his 2014 bestseller, “Just Mercy,” into a book for young adult readers.