Ladybug swarm so large it registers on radar in Southern California
“The large echo showing up on SoCal radar … is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs …” a tweet from the National Weather Service in San Diego read
35M ago
911 calls released from when Jussie Smollett claimed he was attacked
“I need the police to come by, I work with an artist, I don’t really want to say his name,” an unidentified caller told a 911 dispatcher
44M ago
Jupiter’s largest moons will be visible this month
NASA has a message for space lovers this month: Look up
2H ago
Military to spend a month painting border barriers
Sen. Dick Durbin denounced the task as a “disgraceful misuse” of taxpayer money: “Our military has more important work to do than making Trump’s wall beautiful”
1H ago