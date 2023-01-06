Lee Ann Tuner sworn in as Oktibbeha County judge

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County officially has a county judge.

Lee Ann Turner was sworn in this morning in front of a packed house at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse Annex.

Turner was elected late last year to preside over the newly-created county court.

The court will handle all youth court cases and matters like eminent domain and eviction.

Turner will also preside over cases transferred from chancery and circuit courts.

