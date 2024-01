Lee County Coroner’s Office investigates fatal fire

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office was investigating a fatal fire.

It happened at a trailer on County Road 404 in Shannon.

A male victim was found inside.

The coroner’s office will release the victim’s name later.

The fire was under investigation.

