Local daycare hosts egg hunt for medically challenged children

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Easter eggs that light up, make noise, and even vibrate; the PediaTrust egg hunt had a little something for everyone.

PediaTrust is a Columbus-based daycare for medically challenged children.

Friday’s egg hunt was all about sensory development.

Employees at the daycare said it’s hard to find events around the Golden Triangle that cater to medically challenged children, so they made their own.

Jessica Jeremiah is the director of nursing, she said Friday’s event teaches kids to have fun while also overcoming a challenge.

“All of the children at Pediatrust have some type of special need. At Pediatrust, we believe that they should not have any barriers, that they should be able to participate in everything just like typical kids. So, we try and put on events periodically for them that we adapt to meet their needs,” said Jeremiah.

Jeremiah said she hopes for more events in the Golden Triangle that cater to medically challenged children.