Local Police Department Working To Strengthen Race Relations Within Community

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a conversation that continues to be a hot topic across the country, race relations between law-enforcement and the community.

Chief Tommy Bibbs has been in law enforcement for nearly three decades, but he’s been a resident of Winona all his life.

Improving the quality of life is essential to him, and so is improving race relations within his department and hometown.

“A police officer can’t do his job well by having pre-conceived images or thoughts of a certain group of people simply because of what he’s heard, seen in the media, or just from dealing with one group of people, everybody is not like that,” said Chief Bibbs. “That’s why you have to understand who you’re dealing with.”

One way the chief is helping his department with this process is having them go through a program on racial diversification.

Officers took part in training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

They’re receiving in depth lessons how on to prevent stereotyping while patrolling the community, not being biased, and how to deal with someone who doesn’t look like them.

“Just because a person is wearing a turban doesn’t make them a terrorist,” the chief explained. “Everybody doesn’t think the same way, or everybody wasn’t brought up the same way, I want them to understand who you’re dealing with and have empathy for the person you’re dealing with.”

“I think it will greatly enhance our police in their work on how to deal with the public, and trying to understand their point of view, and not just his or her point of view as a police officer,” said Winona Mayor Jerry Flowers.

According to the U.S. Census, Winona is made up of roughly 50 percent African Americans, and roughly 43 percent Caucasians, Asians and two or more races make up a combined seven percent of the city’s demographics.

Mayor Flowers is also a longtime Winona resident.

He said city nor police department has had problems when it comes to race relations.

Both he and Bibbs believe this program will go a long way helping things remain that way.

“It just means a lot to understand the other person, not just look at them and think what you think,” the mayor said. “Talk with them, get to know them, and understand where that person is coming from, also that person can understand where I’m coming from.”

This is their first time the police department has gone through this training program.

They’re discussing whether to make this something they do annually.