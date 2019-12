JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi residents continue to cash in with the new lottery.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the first week of the lottery brought in over $8 million in sales. $1.9 million of that will go towards roads and bridges in the state.

Scratch off winners have won prizes of $2,000 to $15,000.

Four more scratch off games will be available starting December 10.

Powerball and MegaMillions is also expected to start early next year.