Lowndes Co. man to spend rest of life in prison
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Arkansas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a Lowndes County man.
Donta Kirby was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender.
Judge Lee Howard also sentenced Kirby to 20 years in prison for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge.
A Lowndes County jury convicted Kirby on all those charges on Friday.
He killed 28-year-old Lorenze Halthon Jr. of Columbus back in July 2020.
Halthon’s body was found on Burns Road.