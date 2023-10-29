Lowndes County approves implementing a burn ban

This burn ban will be in effect from October 28, 2023 to November 28, 2023, which may be extended based on conditions.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The Board of Supervisors of Lowndes County has approved implementing a burn ban due to extremely dry conditions in the county and as a result of recent wildfires.

This burn ban will be in effect from October 28, 2023 to November 28, 2023, which may be extended based on conditions.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter