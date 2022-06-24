Lowndes County deputies are investigating two separate shootings

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating two separate shootings.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says a security guard was walking around patrolling the Greentree Apartment complex when he found someone inside his vehicle.

That complex is just off Lehmberg Road.

The security guard told deputies that he confronted the person in his vehicle. A short time later both people shot at each other.

The victim was hit in the arm and leg. He was later released from the hospital.

No arrest has been made.