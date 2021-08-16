Lowndes County Supervisors put pandemic policies in place

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The continuing surge in COVID-19 cases causes the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors to make some temporary policy shifts.

At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors made a change to county employees’ medical leave.

- Advertisement -

Any employee who has been vaccinated against COVID-19, and contracts the virus will be allowed up to 80 hours of medical leave before having to dip into their regular leave time.

Un-vaccinated employees who become sick with COVID will have to use their regular paid time off.

Trip Hairston, president of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors tells WCBI there are also new rules in place for the public coming to County offices.

“If you are in a county building, you would need to have on a mask, because that is what the Mississippi Department of Health and CDC require or recommend. We are taking those recommendations, so you will need to wear a mask inside the building”

The policy applies to county employees and visitors.

Supervisors plan on the move being temporary and will be monitoring infection rates and the State Department of Health.