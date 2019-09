LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are asking for help finding a missing woman.

28-year Rebecca Hemphill was reported missing on Thursday.

She was last seen on September 23rd at 6 AM on Daylily Drive.

Hemphill drives a 2008 silver Nissan Versa. The license plate is L-T-C 9113.

If you know where she is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.