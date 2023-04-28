Magnolia Health looks to fill the gap for Amory storm victims

AMORY, Miss (WCBI) – It’s been over a month since tornadoes swept through parts of North Mississippi.

and help is still needed in some areas.

One by one pallets were unloaded, filled with items for Amory storm victims.

This comes more than a month after a tornado hit the area.

Jan Bryan is the North Mississippi Community Relations Representative for Magnolia Health, she says her team wanted to come to amory, so they could continue the gift of giving.

“We’re here today just to try to help fill the gaps of some of those people that may have gotten supplies early on and have used them up or are trying to stockpile for when the other agencies are all gone,” said Bryan.

Although Bryan is from North Mississippi, she says it’s surreal seeing the extent of the damage in person.

” It’s overwhelming. You know I’m a project person, you know. Just pick a project and fix it then go about my business but I don’t know where to start. There is just so much everywhere you look,” Bryan.

Magnolia Health’s Senior Director of Marketing and Communication, Mary Anna McDonnieal says they look to serve the Magnolia State every day.

This is another way to give back to those who need it the most.

” We cover over 300 thousand lives across all 82 counties in Mississippi so we are here for our members but really we are here for the community at large. It’s just part of our mission as a company and where ever we are needed we go, ” said McDonnieal.

Pastor Curtis Mckinney has let organizations like Magnolia Health use Rose of Sharon church as a community distribution center.

He says it’s important for everyone to work together and to be thankful they have the opportunity to help.

“We gotta stay busy because we look at one thing and see that God is good to us because it could have been another way. It could have been a lot of graves dug up and right now we are looking at the fact that people are getting food, and houses rebuilt, and it’s no graves, ” said Mckinney.

Magnolia Health will be passing out supplies while they last.

Other organizations will be set up in Rose of Sharon Church to continue the community outreach.

For 24/7 news and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter