Man arrested for assault on an officer in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A shots fired call in Columbus leads to a scuffle with police and a long list of charges .

At 12:14 PM Wednesday, Columbus Police were called to the area of Short Main and 21st Street South for a report of shots-fired.

When they got there they found a man wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a shotgun, pistol, and 2 knives.

Officers determined that the man had fired one of the weapons within the city limits, and reportedly tried to disarm him.

It was then that officers say things got physical. One Police Officer was injured.

The suspect, LaQuin Richardson was subdued and arrested.

Richardson is charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey, and Resisting Arrest.

He is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.