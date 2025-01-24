Man given three years for burglarizing Tucker community home

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for burglarizing a home in the Tucker community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Reservation.

23-year-old Sherente Tubby burglarized the home of a tribal member in December of 2021.

Thomas was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022 and pleaded guilty in September 2024.

He was sentenced on January 14 of this year.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

