Man in West Point faces drug charges after house search
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from West Point is facing drug charges after a search of his house last week.
34-year-old Kelvis Orr was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.
Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics searched Orr’s home Thursday.
During the search, they found approximately $20,000 worth of methamphetamine. They also found other drugs and a handgun.
Orr was released on a $50,000 bond.
Sheriff Eddie Scott says more arrests are expected.