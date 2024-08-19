Man in West Point faces drug charges after house search

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from West Point is facing drug charges after a search of his house last week.

34-year-old Kelvis Orr was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics searched Orr’s home Thursday.

During the search, they found approximately $20,000 worth of methamphetamine. They also found other drugs and a handgun.

Orr was released on a $50,000 bond.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says more arrests are expected.

