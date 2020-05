LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to taking a lawnmower.

Charles Jones Jr., 47, was charged with grand larceny.

He pled guilty and was sentenced to one year in the Lowndes County jail and five years probation.

Jones was accused of stealing a lawnmower and a trailer back in April 2018.