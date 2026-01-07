Man pleas guilty to murder in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to a press release, today, Gregory Daniel Miller, of Hamilton, Mississippi, was sentenced in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court for the January 20, 2024, murder of Gabriel “Gabe” Tipton, 22, who was fatally shot and left on the side of U.S. Highway 82 in Oktibbeha County.

Following a sentencing order entered by the Honorable Judge Michelle Easterling, Miller pled guilty to the lesser-included charge of Second-Degree Murder and received a sentence of 40 years, with seven years suspended and 33 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will also serve five years of post-release supervision following his release.

According to the evidence, Tipton and Miller were riding with friends on Highway 82 when Miller shot Tipton. After the shooting, Tipton’s body was left on the side of the highway, and he later died from his injuries. Miller fled the state but was later apprehended in Pickens County, Alabama, and returned to Mississippi to face prosecution.

District Attorney Scott Colom said the outcome reflects both accountability and the office’s continued commitment to prioritizing violent-crime cases.

“This sentence is another example of how our office prioritizes the prosecution of violent crime,” Colom said. “We have a proven track record of bringing these difficult cases to a successful conclusion, and we will continue to pursue accountability for those who inflict violence on our communities.”

Colom also thanked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and partner agencies for their work and the Tipton family’s patience and cooperation.

“We are grateful to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and all of our law-enforcement partners for their assistance,” he said. “Their dedication and professionalism were essential in securing justice for the Tipton family. We are also grateful to the Tipton family for their trust and patience in this prosecution.

They assisted in the prosecution and agreed that this plea agreement was a satisfactory outcome based on the Defendant’s willingness to forgo his right to a jury trial and an appeal.”

