Man sentenced to 20 years for felony aggravated assault

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case in Webster County leads to a verdict, a mistrial, and a continued trial for aggravated assault.

William Brooks was found guilty in Webster County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, three people, William Brooks, his wife, Amanda Brackin, and Amanda Bryan Bigham, were charged with aggravated assault of Bigham’s husband.

Bigham is accused of bringing two men and Amanda Brackin to the victim’s home, where they allegedly assaulted the victim with a baseball bat.

The victim was later discovered by his daughter.

Brooks was found guilty of felony aggravated assault and will serve 20 years.

Amanda Brackin’s case resulted in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Amanda Bryan Bigham will go back to trial in June during the next circuit court session.