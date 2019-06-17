Man tries to smuggle 34 birds into U.S. in carry-on luggage

She had an abortion before Roe v. Wade. Now she’s speaking out “I felt so cheated, because I felt like I didn’t have the opportunity, because it was illegal, to really think about how I was feeling about it.” - Advertisement -

N.Y. lawmakers approve licenses for immigrants in U.S. illegally Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will only sign the bill if the state solicitor general says it won’t give federal authorities access to the DMV database

U.S. cuts millions in aid to Central America, fulfilling Trump’s vow Aid workers in the region believe the move will only exacerbate the widespread poverty in the region — and fuel more migration

U.S. sending 1,000 more troops to Middle East amid Iran tensions The move comes just days after the attacks on two oil tankers in one of the world’s most important shipping routes