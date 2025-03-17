Man wanted for breaking into a home in Saltillo, MS

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Saltillo Police Department need your help identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into a home.

If anyone has any information, please call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1(800) 773-TIPS (8477), or download the P3 Tip App to leave an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Remember Crime Stoppers does not want your name just your information.

