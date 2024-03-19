Man wanted in Noxubee County considered armed, dangerous

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman was injured in a weekend shooting in Noxubee County. Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspected shooter.

Noxubee deputies said Isaiah Bush fired several shots while at the home of Tanesha Barksdale on Wells Road this past Sunday.

Barksdale was hit in the thigh.

Two children in the home were uninjured.

Bush was last seen leaving the area in a blue Honda.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and the sheriff’s office is reaching out to the U.S. Marshal’s Service for assistance.

If you know where Bush is, call 911, the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)726-5133, or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1(800)530-7151.

Bush is considered armed and dangerous, and law enforcement advises that you do not approach him.

