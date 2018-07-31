Marshall County Deputies search for alleged highway shooter

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) – Law enforcement is on the scene of an apparent shooting situation in Marshall County.

Memphis CBS affiliate WREG reports a man with a gun has fired at vehicles on U.S. 72 west of Slayden, Mississippi, causing part of the highway to be shut down.

- Advertisement -

Multiple agencies are searching for the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.

The Clarion Ledger reports both lanes of U.S. 72 are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story contains contributions from CBS sister station WREG.